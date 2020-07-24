Stewart King is an independent industrial/commercial energy consultant with more than 30-years experience both freelance and sub-contracted to the Carbon Trust, Worley and Zero Waste Scotland. With a focus on SMEs as this sector of business often does not have the internal resources to address energy efficiency in an effective manner Stewart has many hundreds of clients UK-wide and internationally benefiting from reduced energy consumption, attendant financial savings and improved working environments.

As an ESOS (UK) and EAS (ROI) Lead Assessor and SECR Lead Stewart is also providing tangible advice and assisting with compliance for many larger organisations. Based in the UKs oil capital Stewart travels widely to support clients wherever needed.

Specialities:

SECR & ESOS reporting

Energy Reduction Surveys

Commercial EPC’s, Section 63s, BRUKL’s and S6 Scottish Building Regulations compliance

If you would like to discuss his availability, contact Harry Matyjaszek on 07527 206777 or [email protected]