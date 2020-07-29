ScottishPower completes £2.5bn East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm

ScottishPower Renewables has announced the completion of the East Anglia ONE offshore wind farm with a total capacity of 714MW.

Located 43km off the Suffolk coast, the £2.5 billion wind farm consists of 102 turbines, capable of producing enough renewable electricity to power the equivalent of more than 630,000 homes.

Almost 3,500 jobs were created during the construction phase, which began in 2017, while 100 long term skilled jobs have been created at the operations and maintenance base in Lowestoft.

ScottishPower suggests more than half of the wind farm’s supply chain came from the UK market over the course of the project.

Charlie Jordan, East Anglia ONE Project Director at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “The final commissioning of East Anglia ONE is an incredible milestone for us and our project partners, as well as our wider stakeholders, the East Anglian region and the whole of the UK. And it comes at a crucial time as the UK takes it first steps towards a green economic recovery.

“Reaching this point was always going to be an extremely important moment for us – heralding the start of full production of green energy from a major site that will play a real part in the UK’s path to net zero… I am delighted East Anglia ONE will play a leading roll in the region’s green energy production and will also become a hub of industry, investment and skills as we continue to build the green energy sector that’s so important for our future.”

The project is a joint venture between ScottishPower Renewables and Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG), with the completion of this project bringing the total capacity of UK offshore wind supported by the latter companies to more than 5.7GW across 14 projects.