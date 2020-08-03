Phil Biddle

Phil is an independent consultant with over 30 years experience in energy and energy efficiency retailing (both B2B and B2C).

During his career he has held a variety of Director/Leadership team roles at E.ON, EDF, Mark Group and more recently Bristol Energy.

Phil is also experienced in M&A activity having been the business lead for the E.ON/TXU I&C integration programme and also E.ON’s acquisition of Economy Power. At EDF he was responsible post acquisition for the integration of the former British Energy I&C retailing team.

Phil has been an Associate of The Utility Market Experts since 2019 and leads on exploring UK based partnership opportunities on behalf of TUME.

Specialities:

Sales & Marketing Strategy (B2B/B2C)

Sales channel lifetime value optimisation

Business acquisition, integration/re-structuring and cultural change

Partnership evaluation/development and implementation

If you would like to discuss his availability, contact Harry Matyjaszek or Stuart Dawes:

Harry Matyjaszek: 07527 206777 or [email protected]

Stuart Dawes on 07771 777902 or [email protected]