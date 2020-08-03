Scotland awards £1.84m for North Sea oil and gas decommissioning

The Scottish Government has awarded grants totalling £1.84 million for the decommissioning of oil and gas infrastructure in the North Sea.

The Decommissioning Challenge Fund (DCF) supports infrastructure upgrades and innovation in retrieval and transportation methods at ports and harbours, as well as supply chain projects.

The 10 projects that will share the funding in the latest round include innovation, research and development in well plugging and abandonment and subsea recovery, decommissioning port infrastructure upgrades, feasibility studies and the purchase of specialist decommissioning equipment.

Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Support for the decommissioning sector – and wider energy industry – is more important now than it ever has been as we plan our strategic economic recovery from COVID-19.

“Our Energy Strategy recognises that decommissioning offers significant economic opportunities that can help Scottish industry capture global market opportunities through the export of knowledge and experience, and commits to enhancing the skills and capacity in Scotland.

“The Decommissioning Challenge Fund is crucial in supporting development in this growing industry and I am delighted with the range of projects funded this year. In addition to helping improve the skills of the Scottish workforce, it will support further growth opportunities for the Scottish supply chain.”

The DCF has made grant payments of £12 million over the last three years.