Uber Boat makes a splash offering rides on Thames to boost greener transport

Until now, Uber has been known for services including ridesharing, ride-hailing, food delivery, electric bikes and scooters.

However, from today, commuters and visitors in London will be able to set sail on the River Thames today with a new service launched by the ride-hailing company after a partnership with Thames Clippers.

Passengers will be able to book their tickets for boats in advance through the Uber app and use QR technology to get on board.

A fleet of 20 boats on the River Thames, with departures from 23 piers across London from Putney in the West to Woolwich Royal Arsenal in the East, will encourage commuters to return to their offices in a sustainable and safe way, without having to use cars.

Jamie Heywood, Regional General Manager for Northern and Eastern Europe of Uber, said: “We must ensure that everyone does not return to their cars in response to the crisis, so our vision is to end private car ownership in favour of shared, electric vehicles, as well as making greater use of the river network for urban mobility.”

Sean Collins, Thames Clippers Co-Founder and CEO, said: “We recently announced an expansion of the service out to Barking Riverside and the Uber Boat by Thames Clippers partnership will serve to boost our plans to expand further east and enhance our offering with connectivity in the west.”

Partners say more than 4.3 million people use the River Thames for commuting and leisure trips each year on the Thames Clippers network.

