German utility RWE joins European Clean Hydrogen Alliance

German utility RWE has announced it has joined the European Clean Hydrogen Alliance established by the EU Commission.

The Alliance, which brings together industry, national and local public authorities, civil society and other stakeholders and held its first meeting last month, aims to develop and deploy hydrogen as a viable energy carrier in Europe that is globally competitive.

The EU said this will be achieved, among others, through an investment agenda and a pipeline of projects, as well as by mobilising resources and companies to deploy at least 6GW of hydrogen projects in the EU by 2024 and 40GW by 2030.

Organisations that have so far joined the Alliance – which support the EU’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2050 – include Acteno Energy, ENGIE, Iberdrola, Ocean Energy and Total, among many others.

RWE said in a statement: “RWE is convinced of the role hydrogen can have in the energy transition. RWE also sees opportunities for the use of hydrogen within its operations, largely due to its large portfolio of renewable generation globally which is key in the production of hydrogen.

“In addition, the company has both the experience and the knowledge to produce H2 as well as the capability to store H2 in gas storage, which belong to the company.”