A new energy comparison website enters the market this month, with the launch of Golden Egg Energy

Golden Egg Energy has revealed a fresh, simple price comparison site aimed at the residential market to better handle and reduce their energy costs – www.goldeneggenergy.co.uk. The comparison site provides instant quotes from various energy companies, designed especially for the residential market easily guiding them through the process of switching household energy.

Golden Egg Energy helps consumers negotiate the complex, and often over complicated energy tariff landscape. Recent Ofgem data shows that around two thirds of customers could save up to £325 by moving from their current supplier’s expensive, standard tariff to the cheapest fixed-term deals.

“We know that one of the most significant motivational factors in energy switching is cost-saving, now more than ever since the coronavirus hit the UK, households are looking to reduce their spending, where possible” explains Alex Jones Operations Director.

“Golden Egg Energy’s comparison site gives consumers the option to switch their energy, and make those much-needed savings, via a few simple clicks online”.

Golden Egg Energy is looking for one UK resident that has put their energy into helping their communities during the COVID10 pandemic, by paying their energy bills for a whole year. Full entrance details can be found here terms and conditions do apply.

Switch – Save – Simply visit www.goldeneggenergy.co.uk

This is a promoted article.