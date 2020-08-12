Efficiency & Environment

Water companies issue warning after record-breaking consumption amid heatwave

Water demand in some parts of the UK has reached a ten-year high, threatening to leave customers without supply

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 12 August 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Water companies have issued an urgent warning after record-breaking water consumption amid the UK’s heatwave.

Portsmouth Water says the unprecedented demand levels could even leave some households without water – the utility notes water usage during the last weekend was the highest in ten years

Bob Taylor, Portsmouth Water CEO, said: “We are asking customers to restrict their use of water during the next few days of the heatwave in order to ensure that all customers receive reliable water supply.”

In a statement, the company said: “We’re still pumping a record breaking amount of water into our network, up to an extra 150 million litres of water a day.”

It adds this increase in water use is because of the increase in ‘staycations’ and the fact the majority of people are still staying at home because of the lockdown measures.

