US-Israel Energy Centre seeks proposals to boost cybersecurity

An initiative between the US and Israel has announced a new call for proposals for co-operation in boosting cybersecurity.

The US-Israel Centre of Excellence in Energy, Engineering and Water Technology (US-Israel Energy Centre) seeks to promote energy security and economic development through research and development of innovative energy technologies.

The aim of the call for proposals is to develop tools and technologies for energy cyber and cyber-physical security for critical infrastructure.

Commercial companies, research institutions and universities from the US and Israel are being encouraged to form consortiums of at least two entities from each country, with a maximum award of $6 million (£4.6m) over three years for the winner.

The programme may be extended for up to two additional years, with funding of an extra $4 million (£3m).