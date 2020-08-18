Non-domestic RHI granted six-month extension

The government has decided to give a six-month extension for applications to the non-domestic Renewable Heat Incentive (NDRHI) scheme, after its planned closure in March 2021.

The eligible projects will now be allowed to apply by 30th September 2021.

The decision for the extension was made by BEIS due to Covid-19 related delays, which left existing projects to struggle to apply for accreditation.

Under the NDRHI scheme, the government will support the construction of solid biomass combined heat and power (CHP) plants, geothermal and biothermal facilities, biomass plants of more than or equal to 1MWth, biogas plants of at least 600kWth, as well as ground source and water source heat pumps equal or larger than 100kWth.

The tariff guarantee period which will be granted will last for 20 years.

Eligible applicants and projects will have the chance to secure a prolonged period by submitting an extension application supported by evidence requirements.

All applications are required to include details about installation commissioning, finalised schematic diagrams, complete heat loss assessment and heat use information.

Evidence to support an extension application must be provided no later than 31st March 2021 to secure the extension being proposed.