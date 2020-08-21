Greene King inks deal with Drive Energi to roll out EV chargers

Pub retailer and brewer Greene King has signed an agreement with Drive Energi for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) chargers across its sites.

The EV chargepoint operator will build, own and operate the rapid charging network that will be installed across the brewer’s 2,700 managed and tenanted pubs.

The initial phase will see the roll out of EV chargers in 900 of Greene King’s pubs over the next 12 months, powered by renewable electricity and available to use via a Pay as You Go tariff with contactless payment enabled.

The first of the charging points have been installed at the Churchill in Royal Wootton Bassett.

Tony Hodgson, Head of Estates at Greene King, said: “We’ve been working hard developing our sustainability plans as we continue to build a greener business.

“With more people buying electric cars in a bid to be more environmentally friendly, we want to support our customers who come to dine or stay with us by offering electric charging ports in our pubs that are able to do so.”