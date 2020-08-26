Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Storm Ellen brought UK’s ‘highest-ever share of wind power’ onto the grid

On Saturday 22nd August at 1am, wind energy made up 59.1% of the UK’s electricity mix with turbines making up a 13.5GW share, according to National Grid ESO

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 26 August 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Storm Ellen, which brought very strong winds and heavy rains to parts of the UK, has set a new record by helping bring the ‘highest-ever’ share of power from wind farms onto the grid.

That’s according to grid operator National Grid ESO, which reported on Saturday 22nd August at 1am, wind energy made up 59.1% of Britain’s electricity mix, with turbines making up a 13.5GW share.

Thanks to the storm conditions wind farms saw an unusually high output.

Met Office has now issued warnings about the upcoming Storm Francis, which is expected to bring severe gales in several areas across the UK.

