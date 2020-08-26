Storm Ellen brought UK’s ‘highest-ever share of wind power’ onto the grid

Storm Ellen, which brought very strong winds and heavy rains to parts of the UK, has set a new record by helping bring the ‘highest-ever’ share of power from wind farms onto the grid.

That’s according to grid operator National Grid ESO, which reported on Saturday 22nd August at 1am, wind energy made up 59.1% of Britain’s electricity mix, with turbines making up a 13.5GW share.

New record! 🔔 #StormEllen's gales brought the highest ever share of #wind power on the #electricity system 🌬️ At 1am on Sat 22 Aug wind made up 59.1% of Britain's ⚡️⚡️ mix (13.5GW). Will #StormFrancis top that record? Follow the mix live with our app 👉https://t.co/x0Re0TAIpE pic.twitter.com/r4DEPMdt4o — National Grid ESO (@ng_eso) August 25, 2020

Thanks to the storm conditions wind farms saw an unusually high output.

Met Office has now issued warnings about the upcoming Storm Francis, which is expected to bring severe gales in several areas across the UK.