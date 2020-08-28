Opus Energy is sponsoring Most Trusted Consultancy (SME) – but what will it take to win?

We’re delighted to announce Opus Energy is sponsoring Most Trusted Consultancy (SME) at TELCA 2020 – but what will it take to be crowned the winner?

I spoke to Anniken Bee, Director of SME at Opus Energy, about what she thinks the winner will look like – she said the victor will be a company that looks after its customers, has good values and holds sustainability at the heart of their agenda.

She noted trust is “the most important thing” for a broker because it underpins every relationship they have.

Ms Bee added: “It can be something to aspire to, it’s something you want to do and I think a lot of people in sales are naturally competitive and it’s all about showing actually about how the right behaviours get you to where you need to be and I think that’s really important”.

Enter TELCA now!