Opus Energy is sponsoring Most Trusted Consultancy (SME) – but what will it take to win?

I spoke to Anniken Bee, Director of SME at Opus Energy, about what she thinks the winner of the award will look like

Friday 28 August 2020
We’re delighted to announce Opus Energy is sponsoring Most Trusted Consultancy (SME) at TELCA 2020 – but what will it take to be crowned the winner?

I spoke to Anniken Bee, Director of SME at Opus Energy, about what she thinks the winner will look like – she said the victor will be a company that looks after its customers, has good values and holds sustainability at the heart of their agenda.

She noted trust is “the most important thing” for a broker because it underpins every relationship they have.

Ms Bee added: “It can be something to aspire to, it’s something you want to do and I think a lot of people in sales are naturally competitive and it’s all about showing actually about how the right behaviours get you to where you need to be and I think that’s really important”.

