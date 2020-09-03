EDF to help UK public sector transition to EVs

The Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has appointed EDF to help the public sector in the UK in its ongoing transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

The agreement covers the development of infrastructure required for EV charging for central government, local authorities, hospitals and other public sector bodies across the country.

EDF will work with Pod Point – a supplier of EV charging solutions in the UK – which it acquired earlier this year.

It is the second contract for public sector works between EDF and CCS, having already been appointed for electricity supply and ancillary services.

The project supports the government’s ambition to bring forward the end of new petrol and diesel car sales to 2035.

Vincent De Rul, Director of EV Solutions at EDF said: “This appointment further underlines EDF’s role in helping Britain achieve net zero. The installation of effective electric vehicle charging infrastructure is vital to enable progress towards this goal.

“We are delighted that the government has confirmed its faith in our capabilities, following the successful supply contract that we already hold with CCS. We are looking forward to continuing to work with government and public sector customers to help deliver the infrastructure that the UK needs.”