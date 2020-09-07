Scotland announces £1.6bn to support jobs and tackle fuel poverty

The Scottish Government has announced funding worth £1.6 billion to directly support up to 5,000 jobs and tackle fuel poverty.

It is part of the government’s enhanced Green New Deal, which aims to transform the energy efficiency and heat of buildings and rapidly accelerate decarbonisation.

It is investing an additional £500 million in Scotland’s natural economy, including £150 million to help deliver a 50% increase in woodland creation by 2024 and an extra £150 million for flood risk management.

The government previously also announced a £100 million Green Jobs Fund and £1.4 billion for low carbon projects as part of this year’s Programme for Government (PfG).

Environment and Climate Change Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said: “The coronavirus pandemic has been an unprecedented global crisis which has fundamentally changed every aspect of our lives. How we work, how we travel, how we use our land and other natural assets will all need to be re-imagined in order to build Scotland’s recovery and shape our future.

“This year’s Programme for Government makes clear that our commitment to tackling the twin challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss is unwavering. Indeed, they are central to our recovery. We will ensure our recovery is one that creates good quality, green jobs and ensures a fair and just transition to net zero, leaving no one behind.

“The natural economy is a vital asset in mitigating greenhouse gas emissions, responding to climate change, ending biodiversity loss and creating the new, green employment opportunities of the future. It is central to our PfG and to our green recovery plans.”