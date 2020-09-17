Galloper offshore wind farm secures green credentials

The Galloper offshore wind farm has underlined its green credentials with an award in recognition of its improved environmental performance.

It received the ISO 14001 certification, an internationally-recognised Environmental Management System (EMS), which if achieved, highlights continuous improvement and reduced environmental impact.

The wind farm is a 353MW project located 27km off the coast of Suffolk and represents an investment of around £1.5 billion.

It is expected to generate enough electricity to meet the needs of more than 380,000 average households in the UK.

Guy Middleton, Galloper General Manager said: “Successfully completing this process has been a great opportunity for Galloper to verify current working practices against a renowned and respected industry benchmark. As an offshore wind farm, we are 100% committed to continuously improving our performance to reduce environmental impact.”

The certification was awarded to the Galloper team by Lloyds Register, which added: “The system has developed very well since stage one and has been seen to be performing at a good level, particularly for a newly implemented system.”

The offshore wind farm is owned by RWE Renewables (25%), Siemens Financial Services (25%), Sumitomo (12.5%) and ESB (12.5%) and a consortium managed by Green Investment Group and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (25%).