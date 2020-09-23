Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

Arctic sea ice has reached its ‘second-lowest’ level in 42-year satellite record

The heatwaves in Siberia and the massive fires may be responsible for the ice melt, according to a new report

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Wednesday 23 September 2020
Image: Shutterstock

Sea ice in the Arctic has reached its second-lowest level in 42 years.

That’s according to new research by the National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC) at the University of Colorado Boulder, which found on 15th September that Arctic sea ice may have reached its minimum extent for the year, at 3.74 million square kilometres.

That is only the second time Arctic sea ice has hit this low level since the beginning of the satellite record in 1979.

Scientists argue the 37.7°C heatwaves in Siberia and the massive fires are likely to blame for the shrinking of the ice.

Figures also suggest the 14 lowest extents of Arctic sea ice in the satellite-monitored era have all occurred in the last 14 years.

Mark Serreze, Director of NSIDC, said: “The year 2020 will stand as an exclamation point on the downward trend in Arctic sea ice extent. We are headed towards a seasonally ice-free Arctic Ocean, and this year is another nail in the coffin.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast