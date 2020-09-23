Finance & Markets, Infrastructure, Technology

Norway submits plan for £2bn carbon capture and storage project

The government proposes to initially implement the carbon capture technology at Norcem’s cement factory in Brevik

Priyanka Shrestha
Wednesday 23 September 2020
The Norwegian Government has submitted a proposal to Parliament for a new carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The total investment in ‘Longship’ is estimated at NOK17.1 billion (£1.4bn) and operating costs for 10 years at NOK8 billion (£0.67bn), totalling NOK25.1 billion (£2bn).

The government proposes to initially implement the  carbon capture technology at Norcem’s cement factory in Brevik.

Longship will also include the Northern Lights project, a joint venture between energy giants Equinor, Shell and Total, which will transport liquid CO2 from capture facilities to a terminal at Øygarden in Vestland County.

CO2 will be pumped from there through pipelines to reservoirs beneath the sea bottom.

The government said it would also finance a facility to capture emissions at a waste incineration plant in Oslo operated by Fortum, if the Finnish firm also finds external investment.

It would provide support worth NOK16.8 billion (£1.4bn) of the total cost of all projects.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said: “Longship is a milestone in the government’s industry and climate efforts. The project will lead to emission cuts and facilitate the development of new technology and thus new jobs.”

