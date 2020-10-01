Vattenfall opens largest Dutch onshore wind farm

Vattenfall has opened the largest onshore wind farm, with a total capacity of 301MW, in the Netherlands.

The former Wieringermeer wind farm has officially been renamed Princess Ariane Wind Farm during an opening ceremony.

It consists of 82 turbines, capable of generating enough electricity to power around 370,000 households.

Four of the wind turbines have been built in the Robbenoord woods for the first time in the Netherlands.

Gunnar Groebler, Senior Vice President and Head of Vattenfall’s Business Area Wind said: “Princess Ariane Wind Farm is a lighthouse project for us in the Netherlands for many reasons. It is another proof-point in our mission to enable fossil-free living within one generation.

“Furthermore, the large size also fits perfectly into our strategy of profitable growth in Europe and it underlines our successful path to repower wind farms were possible.”