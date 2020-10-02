EDF Renewables buys 12.5% of Ireland’s total solar capacity

EDF Renewables has bought 12.5% of Ireland’s total solar capacity.

The company has acquired Wexford Solar Limited, which includes eight solar projects with a combined capacity of around 100MW.

It is also opening a new bigger office in Dublin to help develop its growing portfolio in Ireland.

Four of the Wexford Solar projects are consented and have been successful in the recent RESS 1 auction – EDF aims to build these projects in 2021.

The four other projects are in the development phase.

EDF Renewables Ireland CEO Matthieu Hue said: “The Wexford solar projects are an important addition to our portfolio of onshore and offshore wind developments which we pursue at pace.

“We are delighted by the progress we are making in Ireland, and will continue to grow and work with the Irish Government and communities to further demonstrate EDF Renewables commitment to support the country’s Climate Action Plan, which calls for 70% of renewable energy by 2030.”