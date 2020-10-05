UK’s Carbon8 to deploy carbon capture tech at Dutch waste to energy plant

UK firm Carbon8 Systems is to deploy its carbon capture and utilisation technology for the first time at a waste to energy plant in the Netherlands.

It will be running its pilot project at a facility owned by Dutch company AVR at Duiven, 120 kilometres east of Rotterdam.

Carbon8’s carbon capture and utilisation solution is called the CO₂ntainer – a modular, containerised solution, described as “carbon capture in a box”.

The pilot project will demonstrate how fly ash produced by an energy from waste (EfW) plant can be combined with captured CO2 from a plant’s flue gas emissions to create manufactured aggregate for use in the construction industry.

The Duiven plant processes waste from 1.5 million households annually, releasing around 400,000 tonnes of CO2.

Around 100 tonnes of building product is expected to be produced for validation and use, with the potential to use more of the plant’s CO2 in the future.

Dr Paula Carey, Co-founder and Technical Director of Carbon8 Systems said: “Working closely with AVR, drawing on our experience of working with the cement industry and following positive lab tests results, we are pursuing a two-phase strategy for deploying our technology in the global energy from waste sector: running a pilot scheme first and then, if successful, into commercial operation. Ideally, we will do this at Duiven or elsewhere within AVR’s operations in The Netherlands.

“Given the level of flue gas emissions from EfW plants and the need to stop ash going to landfill – and not forgetting the high cost of doing so – we see significant business opportunities for our CO₂ntainer in the EfW sector – in Europe and worldwide.”

The company adds in addition to EfW and cement, other sectors where Carbon8 Systems’ solution can be used include the steel and paper industries.

Michiel Timmerije, Director of Energy & Residues at AVR said: “We are interested in the environmental and commercial potential of Carbon8 Systems’ technology.

“AVR is 100% committed to using solutions that make best use of our CO₂ emissions and the ash that our plants produce. We are ultimately targeting zero waste.”