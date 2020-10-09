US sets new records for natural gas production and consumption in 2019

The US set new records in the production, consumption and exports of natural gas in 2019.

That’s according to the latest statistics from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), which reveals natural gas production rose by 10%, reaching a record high average of 93.1 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d).

It states: “This increase was the second-largest volumetric increase since at least 1930 and second only to last year’s increase.”

The US also saw an increase in consumption by 3%, which was led by greater use of natural in the power sector, while natural gas gross exports rose by 29% to 12.8 Bcf/d.

The EIA suggests the electric power sector consumed around 7% more natural gas in 2019 compared to 2018, with the increase largely due to favourable natural gas prices and the ongoing retirements of coal plants.

The two largest natural gas-producing states – Texas and Pennsylvania – also had the largest increases in production in 2019.