UK invests £2m to protect military communications from offshore wind farms

The government is investing £2 million in innovative research to develop technologies that ensure future offshore wind farms do not interfere with crucial military communications in the UK.

Contracts have been awarded to Thales, QinetiQ, Saab, TWI and Plextex DTS to fast-track their ideas for technologies to mitigate the impact of wind farms on the air defence radar system.

More wind farms can be built by guaranteeing essential defence communications are not affected.

The contracts are part of the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) commitment commitment to the government’s 2019 Offshore Wind Sector Deal, which expects wind power to fuel 30% of the UK’s electricity needs by 2030.

Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said: “We want more offshore wind farms to help deliver our ambitious environmental agenda while retaining the protection that radar provides.

“This is a great step forward in achieving this goal and shows Defence’s determination to support sustainability and deliver our green goals for Britain.”

The competition is spearheaded by the MOD’s Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) on behalf of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), the Royal Air Force (RAF) and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl).

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Kwasi Kwarteng added: “The continued growth of offshore wind is a national success story and this funding will ensure we continue to build bigger and more advanced projects vital to tackling climate change.

“The UK’s innovative spirit is second to none, which is why we are drawing from all areas of the country’s expertise to drive forward our incredible renewable energy fleet.”