EU Commission refers France to Court over poor air quality

The European Commission has decided to refer France to the Court of Justice regarding poor air quality due to high levels of particulate matter (PM10).

According to the Commission, data provided by France confirms the “systematic failure” to meet EU rules on PM10 limit values in the zones of Paris and Martinique for 12 and 14 years respectively.

When the limit values set by the EU’s ambient air quality legislation are exceeded, member states are required to adopt plans relating to air quality and ensure these plans include appropriate measures to keep the duration of the exceedance period as short as possible.

The Commission says France “has not respected” the daily limit values applicable to PM10 particles, which have been legally binding since 2005.

Its decision is the second referral of France to the Court regarding non-compliance with EU air quality standards.

In a judgment in October 2019, the Court found France did not comply with the limit values applicable to the concentrations of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) in 12 air quality zones.

The European Green Deal adopted by the Commission in December 2019 puts emphasis on reducing air pollution, which is among the key factors affecting human health.