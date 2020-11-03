Tony West is an independent consultant with over 30 years’ experience in the energy, commodity and finance markets; having worked at senior level, with first-hand trading, management as well as advisory experience, in a variety of companies including BP, JP Morgan, Standard Chartered Bank, National Power/Innogy/RWE, Sapient, Scottish Power and Gazprom M&T. Tony has run and managed hedge-fund and trading businesses and is currently involved in various projects including domestic power storage and an LNG regasification-capacity trading platform.

Tony has also provided expert opinion services on various energy/commodity market issues.

Latterly, Tony has been advising a variety of clients on trading, energy procurement and business strategy; demystifying the wholesale and retail energy markets so that business management can make informed and appropriate energy market decisions.

Tony has been an Associate of The Utility Market Experts (a working community of accessible independent industry experts) since 2017.

If you would like to schedule a free online consultation with Tony, contact Kamile Baranauskaite.