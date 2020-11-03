‘UK’s largest battery’ plugged into Balancing Mechanism

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and flexible energy specialist Flexitricity have announced that a battery claimed to be the ‘UK’s largest’ is now live.

Located in Thurcroft, South Yorkshire, the 50MW asset is being optimised by Flexitricity, generating revenue for the site while helping National Grid ESO balance supply and demand.

The asset went live in the Balancing Mechanism (BM) Reserve from Storage Trial and then live in the BM immediately afterwards.

The BM is a tool National Grid ESO uses to balance supply and demand on the electricity system in real-time – through it, providers can offer to adjust their generation or demand to help balance the system.

Andy Lowe, Director at Flexitricity, said: “Flexibility is a hugely important part of decarbonising the grid and batteries are an excellent source of flexibility.

“Investors are getting comfortable with the business case for energy storage and it’s great this year to be seeing a number of large batteries coming onto the system, providing more of the rapid response flexibility National Grid ESO needs to maintain system stability.”

Ben Guest, Managing Director at Gresham House, said: “We have plans to grow our energy storage portfolio, aiming for over 350MW in operational assets by the end of 2020. Great Britain needs at least 10GW in the next few years to enable the orderly transition to a renewables-led electricity market.”