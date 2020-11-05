Global Procurement Group founder, Fokhrul Islam, named the UK’s Most Ambitious Business Leader

In its third year, the LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders (in partnership with The Telegraph newspaper) recognises inspiring leaders behind the UK’s most successful, medium-sized businesses. This year there were over 350 nominations.

Fu (to friends and colleagues) was selected as the outright winner, following rigorous judging sessions throughout 2020. Having set the energy management specialist up in 2013, Fu has driven expansion across three continents – Europe, US and Asia – with offices in the UK, France, US, Malta and India.

Global Procurement Group has consistently built its customer base, reaching 20,000 customers today, and grown its headcount to over 700. The global group develops technologies that help businesses better manage their energy; cutting costs, consumption and carbon. Its UK arm, Northern Gas and Power, has offices in Gateshead, Newcastle and Leeds and is soon to move into a stunning, new waterfront location on Gateshead quays.

CEO, Fu, said “I’m extremely grateful to have been selected for this top award – it’s an honour. It’s been an exceptionally challenging year and I’d like to thank my global team for all their amazing efforts, day-in, day-out.

“Despite the tough conditions, we are continuing to expand across the globe, growing our headcount and customer base. I’m very grateful for this recognition and would like to thank LDC and also congratulate everyone involved in this Top 50 process.”

The midmarket is the linchpin of the nation’s economy: the firms profiled in this year’s Top 50 employ more than 5,250 people and collectively contribute more than £1bn to the economy.

Judges said Fu demonstrated a dogged determination to realise his vision and has a proven track record for achieving growth, both at home and overseas. They were particularly impressed with the energy management technologies, helping customers of all sizes reduce their energy consumption and costs.

John Garner, LDC’s Head of New Business, said “LDC has supported ambitious business leaders for 40 years. We’re here because we like to champion success. They are all winners, so deciding on the Most Ambitious was a tough task for our judges, but Fokhrul’s dogged determination, attention to detail, and the sacrifices he has made to achieve success really set him apart.”

This positive news follows other recent high-profile wins, including Fu being named Scale Up Entrepreneur of the Year (North East) in the Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Northern Gas and Power was also highlighted by Glassdoor for its work-life balance culture, coming second across the entire country, beating of competition from the likes of Google and Sky Gaming / Betting.

