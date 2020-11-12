UK government launches taskforce to create two million green jobs by 2030

The government has launched a new taskforce to support the creation of two million green jobs by 2030.

Among the top priorities of the Green Jobs Taskforce will be to ensure the UK has the skills to build back greener from the coronavirus crisis and develop a long term skills plan for delivering net zero.

It will also focus on supporting the workforce in high carbon industries and ensuring good quality green jobs.

The Green Jobs Taskforce, which is to be chaired today by Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan, forms part of the government’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

It will also include representatives from the Construction Industry Training Board, Engineering Construction Industry Training Board, East London Institute for Technology, Retrofit Works, Edinburgh University and National Grid.

Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The Green Jobs Taskforce will oversee the UK taking strides towards long-term economic prosperity, as well as transitioning to the new low carbon green industries of the future.”

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan commented: “I am very much looking forward to co-chairing this important taskforce so we can create more, high-quality green job opportunities, levelling up our economy and delivering on our commitment to being net zero by 2050.”