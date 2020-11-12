Angus Forbes B.Ec (hons) MBA worked in the City for 20 years, at stockbrokers James Capel and Merrill Lynch, and subsequently at hedge fund management firm GLG Partners where he ran a fund specialising in the consumer sector.

With a passion for the environment Angus was the first director of the Prince’s Rainforest Project and founded the not-for-profit Bankers without Boundaries.

Above all, Angus is a vociferous advocate for global governance of the biosphere. www.globalplanetauthorty.com is the movement which he founded.

He wrote a book of the same name, published in 2019.

