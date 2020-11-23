Almost 84% of British homeowners ‘plan to make their property greener in next 12 months’

Almost 84% of Brit homeowners plan to make energy efficiency improvements to their property in the next 12 months.

That’s according to new research by the plumbing and heating trade supplier City Plumbing, which suggests nearly 53% of households plan to deploy green measures to reduce their energy bills.

Among the most preferred home upgrades are loft, cavity wall and underfloor insulation, according to the survey of 1,000 homeowners.

The findings of the report also suggest three-in-five of those people living in a home valued at £600,000 or more plan to use the government’s Green Homes Grant scheme compared to one-in-five homeowners with a property valued between £101,000 to £200,000.

The survey also showed nearly a third will make these upgrades to make their home more comfortable for them and their family, while almost 27% believe these ‘green’ improvements would make their property more attractive to potential buyers.

Steve Alldritt, Technical Director of City Plumbing’s Energy Efficiency Team, said: “For homeowners, making energy efficient changes saves money in the long run, reduces environmental impact and can even make a property more appealing to future buyers. It really is a ‘win-win’ situation.”