Vattenfall unveils plans for 156MW Scottish wind farm

Vattenfall has unveiled plans for a 156MW wind project in Argyll and Bute, Scotland.

The company has submitted a scoping report to the Scottish Government for the Musdale wind farm, which will consist of 26 turbines and is predicted to generate an estimated 425,500MWh, enough to power the equivalent of 117,500 homes.

A scoping report is a planning document that looks at a wide scope of any possible impacts of the project.

Frank Elsworth, Vattenfall’s UK Development Director for Onshore Wind, said: “Scotland is a front runner in onshore wind energy compared to the rest of the UK and is reaping the benefits for the environment, communities and businesses.

“New onshore wind is the cheapest way to generate electricity and Musdale can play a major part in helping Scotland to achieve net zero by 2045.”