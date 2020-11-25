Infrastructure

Northern Ireland switches on its ‘largest’ energy storage project

The 50MW project is expected to support Northern Ireland’s ambitious 2030 renewable energy targets

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 25 November 2020
Image: Low Carbon

The renewable energy investment and asset management company Low Carbon and Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has switched on what is considered to be the ‘largest’ energy storage project in Northern Ireland.

The battery storage project at Drumkee, County Tyrone, uses lithium-ion technology and has a capacity of 50MW.

In combination with one more project, which is anticipated to be energised in December, the work is expected to support Northern Ireland’s ambitious 2030 renewable energy targets.

Northern Ireland has a target for 70% renewable electricity by 2030.

Roy Bedlow, Chief Executive and Founder of Low Carbon, said: “Often overlooked, battery storage paves the way for a renewable-powered future.”

Alex O’Cinneide, Chief Executive Officer of Gore Street Capital, commented: “We are delighted to announce the energisation of Drumkee, the largest energy storage asset on the national electricity grid, an important milestone for local climate change goals.”

