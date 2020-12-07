ScottishPower chosen to take on Yorkshire Energy customers

ScottishPower has been chosen to take on the customers of Yorkshire Energy after the latter company ceased trading last week.

Around 74,000 domestic customers and a small number of business customers will now move to ScottishPower following a competitive process run by Ofgem.

All outstanding credit balances, including money owed to both existing and former customers of Yorkshire Energy, also known as Daisy Energy, will be honoured by ScottishPower.

Philippa Pickford, Ofgem’s Director of Retail said: “I am pleased to announce we have appointed ScottishPower for the customers of Yorkshire Energy. Their energy supply will continue as normal and domestic customer credit balances will be honoured.

“ScottishPower will be in contact with customers over the coming days with further information. Once the transfer has been completed, customers can shop around for a better deal if they wish to.”

The switch started taking place yesterday and a dedicated phone line and call centre has been operational for customers starting today.

Andrew Ward, ScottishPower CEO, UK Retail added: “We would like to extend a warm welcome to our new customers. You’re joining a safe and stable integrated energy company with decades of experience, focused on delivering net zero through a green recovery.

“We understand that this can be a stressful time, but please be reassured we are working tirelessly to make this transition as smooth as possible for you. For the moment, we would just ask that you sit tight, we will be in touch soon about next steps.”