RIIO-2 price control: Energy Networks Association responds

Ofgem has finalised the RIIO-2 price control for 2021-26, channelling more than £40 billion of investment into the national electricity grid and infrastructure.
The money will be given to network companies, which operate the physical infrastructure that makes up the energy system, such as pipe, wires and pylons – this funding is sourced from consumers’ bills.
Speaking on behalf of electricity transmission and gas network operators, David Smith, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association said: “Delivering the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, keeping energy flowing to homes and businesses, and achieving Net Zero emissions requires sustained investment, innovation and a supportive and forward-looking regulatory regime.
“We will be studying the detail of Ofgem’s determination over the coming weeks to ensure it stands up to these challenges.”