Efficiency & Environment, Finance & Markets, Infrastructure

RIIO-2 price control: Energy Networks Association responds

David Smith, CEO of the ENA said: ‘Achieving net zero emissions requires sustained investment, innovation and a supportive and forward-looking regulatory regime’

ELN TV

Jonny Bairstow
More Articles
Tuesday 8 December 2020
Electricity pylon
Image: Shutterstock

Ofgem has finalised the RIIO-2 price control for 2021-26, channelling more than £40 billion of investment into the national electricity grid and infrastructure.

The money will be given to network companies, which operate the physical infrastructure that makes up the energy system, such as pipe, wires and pylons – this funding is sourced from consumers’ bills.

Speaking on behalf of electricity transmission and gas network operators, David Smith, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association said: “Delivering the Prime Minister’s Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, keeping energy flowing to homes and businesses, and achieving Net Zero emissions requires sustained investment, innovation and a supportive and forward-looking regulatory regime.

“We will be studying the detail of Ofgem’s determination over the coming weeks to ensure it stands up to these challenges.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast