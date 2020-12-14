E.ON offers smart meter installation service to wider market

E.ON is extending its smart metering installation and support expertise to other energy suppliers to help meet their installation targets and drive a successful nationwide rollout.

It is offering a range of options, including meter financing, consultancy and installation under its E.ON Smart Installation Services.

Suppliers can receive engineer training at E.ON’s dedicated smart meter academy, long term or temporary ‘hire’ of E.ON’s skilled engineers to undertake installations and consultancy on smart metering approach.

E.ON has so far installed three million smart meters for its own customers.

Chris Lovatt, Chief Operating Officer of E.ON Energy Infrastructure Services said: “Smart meters are the crucial stepping stone to the UK’s future energy system, giving people the tools they need to manage and reduce their energy use while also unlocking innovations in the energy market that can help tackle the climate crisis.

“With more than a decade’s experience and as the UK’s leading installer of SMETS2 meters, we’re pleased to launch E.ON Smart Installation Services. Our extensive experience, expertise and capabilities can help other suppliers to meet their targets and just as importantly, help their customers benefit from accurate bills and personalised information about their energy use.

“Ultimately, our commitment to the smart metering programme is about transforming our national energy infrastructure for the better, helping improve people’s relationships with their energy use and building a smarter energy system that’s fit for the future.”