New homes in Scotland could require zero emission heating systems

All new build homes in Scotland could require zero emission heating systems under new plans proposed by the Scottish Government.

It has launched a consultation on the proposed New Build Heat Standard, aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping Scotland meet its climate change targets.

The measures aim to ensure heating systems in all new buildings given consent from 2024 do not emit any emissions at the point of use, in line with the recommendation from the UK Committee on Climate Change that this is achieved from 2025 at the latest.

It is part of the Scottish Government’s ambition to ensure all buildings use zero emission heating and cooling systems by 2045.

The consultation sets a range of outcomes for the standard to achieve, including ensuring new homes and non-residential buildings are affordable to heat.

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “The pace of decarbonising Scotland’s domestic and non-domestic buildings has to increase significantly to achieve our targets on climate change. The New Build Heat Standard will be an important contribution to this to ensure emissions from heating and cooling our buildings fall close to zero.

“We want to combine the action we need to meet the challenge of the climate emergency with our ambition to provide affordable, warm homes. We are seeking views from stakeholders on the most effective way to introduce this Standard to ensure it is deliverable and fit for purpose.”

The consultation is open until 3rd March 2021.