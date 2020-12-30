US solar panel installations predicted to have risen 43% throughout 2020

New solar panel installations in the US are forecast to have increased by 43% throughout 2020.

That’s according to a new report by the US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and the research firm Wood McKenzie, which estimates a record 19GW of new solar capacity has been installed this year.

The findings of the report show the utility-scale market was the primary driver of the installations in the third quarter with 2.7GW of new capacity.

The analysts note that represents nearly 70% of all solar capacity brought online in this period.

Texas and Florida are the states, which are leading the way on new capacity additions this year, both installing more than 2GW, according to the quarterly analysis.

Abigail Ross Hopper, President and Chief Executive Officer of SEIA, said: “This report points to the incredible resilience of our companies and workers in the face of the pandemic and continued demand for clean, affordable electricity sources.

“It also speaks to our ability to support economic growth, even in our darkest moments.”