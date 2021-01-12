Environment Agency seeks views on new nuclear power station design

The Environment Agency is seeking views on a new nuclear power station design.

Bradwell Power Generation Company Limited, a joint subsidiary of China General Nuclear Group and EDF, is proposing to construct and operate the UK Hualong Pressurised Water Reactor (UK HPR1000) at Bradwell in Essex.

The Environment Agency said it has been scrutinising the plans since 2017 and has identified six ‘potential issues’ and 40 assessment findings.

The consultation will run until 4th April.

Alan McGoff, New Reactors Programme Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “We’ll be carefully considering all of the consultation responses we receive and can use these to help inform our assessments.