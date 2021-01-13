Solar and wind to make up almost 70% of new US utility-scale capacity in 2021

Solar and wind will account for almost 70% of new US large-scale electricity generating capacity in 2021.

That’s according to a new analysis by the Energy Information Administration (EIA), which estimates 15.4GW of utility-scale solar capacity will be added to the grid in the new year.

The new capacity is predicted to surpass last year’s nearly 12GW increase.

The data shows more than half of the new utility-scale solar photovoltaic capacity is planned for four states – Texas, Nevada, California and North Carolina.

The report also suggests another 12.2GW of wind capacity is scheduled to come online this year, with Texas and Oklahoma accounting for more than half of the new wind capacity additions.

The EIA also expects the capacity of utility-scale battery storage to more than quadruple – an estimated 4.3GW of battery power capacity additions are predicted to come online by the end of 2021.

The agency attributes the expansion of battery capacity to the rapid growth of renewables.