Turn the camera off during your online chats to drastically cut emissions

Turning off the camera during a one-hour virtual meeting could reduce 25 times the carbon footprint of a call which has the camera turned on.

That’s one of the findings of new research published in the journal Resources, Conservation and Recycling, which estimates a one hour video-conference with the video on, results in 157.3 grams of carbon dioxide, which far more from the estimated 6.2 grams generated from a call without an activated video camera.

Cameras cost carbon

The analysis suggests if a user has say 15 one-hour meetings every week, their monthly carbon footprint would account for 9.4 kilograms of carbon dioxide.

Monthly emissions could be reduced to 377 grams of carbon dioxide by simply turning off the video.

The study estimates if one million videoconference users were to make that switch to meetings without a camera, they would save more than 9,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide. That’s equivalent to powering a city of 36,000 people for a month through coal-fired stations.

Save water too

The authors of the research acknowledge turning off the video during conference calls would also save 10.7 million litres of water per 100,000 users every month – that is the estimated amount needed to produce almost 53.5 tonnes of tomatoes.

By limiting conference calls to voice-only, there would also be a 239,000 square-metre saving of land, almost the size of St. James Park in London, according to the research.

If you must, go SD

The analysis also suggests one-hour video streaming in high definition emits almost 441 grams of carbon dioxide, compared to just 62.94 grams if streaming is in standard definition.

The research, which is supported by the Purdue Climate Change Research Centre, the Purdue Centre for Environment, the MIT Energy Initiative and the Yale MacMillan Centre’s Council, estimates if 70 million streaming users were to lower the video quality of their streaming services, there would be a monthly reduction in 3.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide

WFH could cause emissions spike

The analysis also forecasts the global carbon footprint could soar by 34.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide if remote work continues until the end of 2021.

That increase in carbon emissions would require a forest twice the size of Portugal to sequester all the emitted carbon dioxide.