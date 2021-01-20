COP26 seeks to recruit an ‘army of local volunteers’

COP26 has launched a programme aiming to recruit an army of local volunteers that will support delegations which take part in the climate conference in Glasgow later this year.

The selected volunteers are expected to provide information on the conference venues, advice on how to move around the city and promote the best of what Glasgow has to offer.

Volunteers will interact with delegates in and around Glasgow city centre, along the main walking routes to the Scottish Event Campus, at key transport and accommodation hubs and also at key locations in Edinburgh.

Those interested will undertake around six shifts during the period from 28th October until 14th November and will be trained ahead of these dates.

Alok Sharma, COP26 President, said: “Together we can protect our planet for the future.

“To make this event a success, we need an army of local volunteers to provide the warmest of welcomes to all of those who are joining us from around the world.”

The application process is now open on the official website of COP26.