Has 2020 skewed perspectives on energy prices?

While renewable energy power production goes down, balancing costs are increasing.

Has 2020 left us left us with unrealistic views on energy prices, and are we seeing a return to normal market behaviour and levels?

The EU-ETS is now just a political tax on EU businesses. What are the UK’s plans?

Asian prices are attracting LNG, but US and UK prices are not following.

