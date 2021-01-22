Efficiency & Environment, Policy

US Climate Envoy John Kerry renews climate vows ‘on the road to Glasgow’

Speaking with the COP26 President Alok Sharma, he said there is no time to waste on tackling climate change

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Friday 22 January 2021
Image: Alok Sharma / Twitter

The US Climate Envoy John Kerry has pledged to work together with the UK in the run-up to COP26, just a few hours after President Joe Biden signed an executive order to rejoin the Paris Agreement.

John Kerry, who served as President Barack Obama’s Secretary of State, was appointed as Climate Envoy last month, a new cabinet-level climate post created by President Biden to tackle the political and diplomatic challenges in the post-Trump era.

On a call with the COP26 President Alok Sharma, Mr Kerry agreed there is no time to waste on tackling climate change.

They both noted that the two countries are once again aligned in prioritising this shared challenge and will work together to raise global efforts ahead of COP26 in November.

Later, the Special Presidential Envoy wrote on Twitter: “Today, the President rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement, restoring America’s credibility and commitment, setting a floor, not a ceiling, for our climate leadership.

“Working together, the world must and will raise ambition. It’s time to get to work – the road to Glasgow begins here”

