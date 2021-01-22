West of England launches ‘first’ long-term e-scooter rental scheme

West Country residents will now be able to take an e-scooter they have rented home.

Like the London Boris Bike scheme, e-scooters in many parts of the country can be rented for a ride. But now the West of England Combined Authority (WECA) and Voi Technology has said residents in Bath, North East Somerset, Bristol and South Gloucestershire can keep the scooters at home for an extended period of time.

The rentals are part of first trials of these lightweight vehicles, touted as a socially distanced alternative to public transport.

To rent them long term you must be 18 or above, have a valid or provisional driving licence and live in the WECA region.

The initiative builds on the efforts of the local authority to reduce the need for short car journeys, improve air quality and reduce congestion.

Tim Bowles, West of England Mayor, said: “This will offer another practical, flexible and cost-effective alternative to the car for people who want to use the scooter to help us get our region moving.”

Richard Corbett, Regional General Manager of UK, Ireland and Benelux for Voi, said: “As we head towards a green recovery, e-scooters will continue to play a strategic part, replacing short car journeys and supporting the local sustainability goals.”