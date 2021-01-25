New programme to help retain New York’s renewable energy resources

New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced the launch of a new large-scale procurement programme that is expected to help retain the state’s existing renewable energy resources.

Called Competitive Tier 2, the renewable energy procurement initiative will promote lower statewide carbon emissions as well as support New York’s economic recovery by increasing competition and reducing energy costs.

The New York State Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) will administer the programme to ensure the state’s existing baseline renewable energy generation is retained through three annual solicitations, in parallel with other NYSERDA programmes for new large-scale onshore and offshore wind projects.

Under the first Competitive Tier 2 project, NYSERDA is seeking proposals – until 24th February 2021 – from existing privately-owned hydropower and onshore wind generators that entered commercial operation before 1st January 2015.

NYSERDA will issue a series of annual competitive procurements for Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) from eligible existing renewable resources to provide compensation for the beneficial environmental attributes associated with their generation, including zero carbon emissions.

The procurement approach is expected to increase the amount of locally-produced renewable energy under contract with New York State and promote greater competitive to help achieve the lowest possible cost of renewable energy.

The programme supports the state’s goal to obtain 70% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.

Governor Cuomo said: “With our nation-leading initiatives, New York is taking incredible steps to reduce our carbon footprint and increase our use of renewable energies.

“Keeping renewable energy in New York expands our economy, giving added momentum to our efforts to build back better and stronger. New York has been at the forefront of the fight against climate change and we will continue to be an example of how this fight can be won.”