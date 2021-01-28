Infrastructure

EDF spins floating wind potential of Blyth offshore project

The project is set to be one of the first floating offshore wind farms in English waters

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 28 January 2021
Image: EDF

The French energy giant EDF has unveiled plans to add floating turbines to its existing Blyth Offshore Demonstrator (BOD) wind farm off the coast of Northumberland.

The project has currently a capacity of 41.5MW and the plan is to install five more wind turbines which will be placed on floating structures.

The upgrade aims to demonstrate that new technologies have the potential to reduce the cost of offshore wind.

The project, which is expected to be fully commissioned by spring 2025, is set to become one of the first floating offshore wind farms in English waters.

Director of Offshore Wind at EDF Renewables Michele Schiavone said: “We are very excited about this next phase of the BOD project and want to further the demonstration of construction and operation of floating turbines to show that floating wind is technically feasible and cost-competitive in water depths of 50-60 metres.”

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast