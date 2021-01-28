EDF spins floating wind potential of Blyth offshore project

The French energy giant EDF has unveiled plans to add floating turbines to its existing Blyth Offshore Demonstrator (BOD) wind farm off the coast of Northumberland.

The project has currently a capacity of 41.5MW and the plan is to install five more wind turbines which will be placed on floating structures.

The upgrade aims to demonstrate that new technologies have the potential to reduce the cost of offshore wind.

The project, which is expected to be fully commissioned by spring 2025, is set to become one of the first floating offshore wind farms in English waters.

Director of Offshore Wind at EDF Renewables Michele Schiavone said: “We are very excited about this next phase of the BOD project and want to further the demonstration of construction and operation of floating turbines to show that floating wind is technically feasible and cost-competitive in water depths of 50-60 metres.”