Solar goes big down under!

The Singapore-based solar infrastructure developer Sun Cable and the Northern Territory Government have agreed to develop the AUD$22 billion (£12.2bn) solar farm and battery storage facility that will cover 12,000 hectares of land.

The company estimates the project will generate a ‘significant’ amount of renewable energy for the region and up to 20% of Singapore’s electricity supply.

The plant is predicted to create 1,850 jobs and export AUD$1 billion (£560m) worth of solar electricity.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said: “Today’s announcement is a big step forward for the Territory, for our energy security and our job security.

“This project will transform the Territory into a renewable energy powerhouse, and cement our position as Australia’s comeback capital.”

Sun Cable Chief Executive Officer David Griffin commented: “The Australia-ASEAN Power Link project will help the Northern Territory make deep cuts to its emissions intensity by decoupling economic growth from carbon pollution.”