Infrastructure

Solar goes big down under!

Australia to build world’s ‘biggest’ solar and battery project and export AUD$1 billion worth of electricity

ELN TV

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 28 January 2021
Image: Shutterstock

The Northern Territory in Australia will soon become home of what is claimed to be the world’s largest solar and battery project.

The Singapore-based solar infrastructure developer Sun Cable and the Northern Territory Government have agreed to develop the AUD$22 billion (£12.2bn) solar farm and battery storage facility that will cover 12,000 hectares of land.

The company estimates the project will generate a ‘significant’ amount of renewable energy for the region and up to 20% of Singapore’s electricity supply.

The plant is predicted to create 1,850 jobs and export AUD$1 billion (£560m) worth of solar electricity.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner said: “Today’s announcement is a big step forward for the Territory, for our energy security and our job security.

“This project will transform the Territory into a renewable energy powerhouse, and cement our position as Australia’s comeback capital.”

Sun Cable Chief Executive Officer David Griffin commented: “The Australia-ASEAN Power Link project will help the Northern Territory make deep cuts to its emissions intensity by decoupling economic growth from carbon pollution.”

The Northern Territory has set a goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

If you enjoyed this story you can sign up to our weekly email for Energy Live News – and if you’re interested in hearing more about the journey to net zero by 2050, you can also sign up to the future Net Zero newsletter. 

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast