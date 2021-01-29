GM bids farewell to diesel and petrol vehicle production

General Motors (GM) has announced it will stop diesel and petrol vehicle manufacturing by 2035 and will only sell electric vehicles (EVs).

That comes as part of the manufacturer’s new commitment to becoming carbon-neutral by 2040.

GM, whose portfolio includes the Chevrolet and Cadillac brands, also pledged to work with stakeholders, including the Environmental Defence Fund (EDF), to build up the much needed charging infrastructure.

It plans to offer 30 all-electric models globally and achieve 40% of battery electric vehicles’ share for its US portfolio by the end of 2025.

Mary Barra, GM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “GM is joining governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world.

“We encourage others to follow suit and make a significant impact on our industry and on the economy as a whole.”

EDF President Fred Krupp said: “With this extraordinary step forward, GM is making it crystal clear that taking action to eliminate pollution from all new light-duty vehicles by 2035 is an essential element of any automaker’s business plan.”

Yesterday, President Biden took bold action and committed to replace all federal fleet with low carbon and zero-emission vehicles.

In November, the UK Government brought forward its ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans by 2030.