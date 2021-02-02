West Berkshire Council plans £10m solar power project

West Berkshire Council has announced plans to develop a new £10 million solar farm to reduce its reliance on fossil fuels and tackle climate change.

The solar farm would see the installation of more than 45,000 panels, generating enough electricity to power around 4,400 homes every year.

Subject to the approval of funding and planning permission being granted, work could start on the site in 2022.

Last year, the council invested more than £500,000 to install solar panels on its own buildings.

Councillor Steve Ardagh-Walter, Executive Member for the Environment said: “Last year, we installed solar on some of our buildings and we are now looking to build on this with the possibility of a new solar farm. It could significantly reduce our carbon footprint with any surplus income available to reinvest in other environmental projects.

“Our Environment Strategy is something we are absolutely committed to and this new solar farm is a statement of our intent towards achieving a carbon neutral district by 2030.”