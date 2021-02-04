RenewableUK appoints Siemens executive as new CEO

RenewableUK has appointed Dan McGrail as the trade body’s new Chief Executive.

Mr McGrail, who is currently Chief Executive Officer at Siemens Engines, led Siemens UK’s offshore wind turbine manufacturing division between 2010 and 2014 and helped seal a £310 million deal for the blade factory and port facility in Hull.

As Managing Director of Siemens Power Generation from 2014 to 2017, he expanded Siemens UK’s activities in the thermal power market.

He became Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Engines in November 2017, leading the rebranding of the company.

Dan McGrail said: “RenewableUK’s members are driving the energy transition faster than anyone could have predicted, from our world-leading offshore wind industry to onshore wind and innovative marine power, energy storage, and renewable hydrogen.

“We’ll need all these technologies to get to net zero at the lowest cost for consumers, and I can’t wait to start working with RenewableUK members as they invest in projects across the country, create thousands of new jobs and grow the UK supply chain in the years ahead.”

RenewableUK Chief Executive Hugh McNeal said: “He will be an outstanding CEO, he’s a creative entrepreneur with an exceptionally strong track record on bringing the industrial benefits of wind energy to the UK at scale.”